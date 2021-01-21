Indonesia
Indonesia, Flood in East Aceh District, Aceh Province (18:54 Jan 20 2021)
Description
Flood in the East Aceh District, Aceh Province
Chronology:
- Heavy rain that occurred since Tuesday, date. January 19, 2021, resulting in the river overflowing in Briem Bayeun Sub-District on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 08:30 WIB.
Location:
Sub-District: Birem Bayeun
Villages: Mosquito Flow, Paya Bili One, Paya Bili Dua.
Fatalities:
185 families / 505 people affected.
10 families / 40 people evacuated.
Material Loss:
185 houses were submerged
water surface height 20 - 80 cms
Action undertaken:
- BPBD East Aceh Sub-District coordinated with related agencies and local village officials as well as the community to collect data.
Source: Pusdalops BPBA Aceh Province & BPBD East Aceh District.
Additional Data
Casualties
Affected Families: 185
Affected Persons: 505
Displaced Persons: 40
Damages