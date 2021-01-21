Indonesia

Indonesia, Flood in East Aceh District, Aceh Province (18:54 Jan 20 2021)

Flood in the East Aceh District, Aceh Province

Chronology:

  • Heavy rain that occurred since Tuesday, date. January 19, 2021, resulting in the river overflowing in Briem Bayeun Sub-District on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 08:30 WIB.

Location:

  • Sub-District: Birem Bayeun

  • Villages: Mosquito Flow, Paya Bili One, Paya Bili Dua.

Fatalities:

  • 185 families / 505 people affected.

  • 10 families / 40 people evacuated.

Material Loss:

  • 185 houses were submerged

  • water surface height 20 - 80 cms

Action undertaken:

  • BPBD East Aceh Sub-District coordinated with related agencies and local village officials as well as the community to collect data.

Source: Pusdalops BPBA Aceh Province & BPBD East Aceh District.

Damages

