Indonesia
Indonesia, Flood in East Aceh District, Aceh Province (18:05 Dec 10 2020)
Description
Latest information on flood in East Aceh District, Aceh Province
Update on: Wednesday, 9 December 2020, at 20.00 WIB
Latest situation:
The weather was sunny cloudy
Flood remained in 2 Sub-Districts
Location:
Sub-District: Peureulak Barat
Village: Bandrong, Uteun Dama, Lubuk Pempeng, Cek Embon, Tanoh Rata, Tualang, Beusa meuranoe
Sub-District: Pereulak
Village: Kabu, Beusa Sebrang, Tanjong Tualang, Beusa Baroh, Tempeun .
Water surface height: 10-40 cms
Casualty:
Total 212 HHs/821 persons evacuated with details as follow:
• Peureulak Barat Sub-District: 96 HHs/346 persons evacuated
• Pereulak Sub-District: 116 HHs/475 persons evacuated
Location of evacuation sites: community houses, Masjid and Musholla
Material Loss:
17 bridges heavily damaged
Public and Social facilities (data collection is ongoing)
Action:
• BPBD of East Aceh District together with a task force conducted data collection to update records of evacuation, the realisation of basic needs of evacuated persons, and carried out post-flood rapid assessment.
• Location of evacuation has applied health protocol under the instruction of Head of East Aceh District.
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center: 117 (toll-free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
