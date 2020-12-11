Indonesia, Flood in East Aceh District, Aceh Province (18:05 Dec 10 2020)

Description

Latest information on flood in East Aceh District, Aceh Province

Update on: Wednesday, 9 December 2020, at 20.00 WIB

Latest situation:

The weather was sunny cloudy

Flood remained in 2 Sub-Districts

Location:

Sub-District: Peureulak Barat

Village: Bandrong, Uteun Dama, Lubuk Pempeng, Cek Embon, Tanoh Rata, Tualang, Beusa meuranoe

Sub-District: Pereulak

Village: Kabu, Beusa Sebrang, Tanjong Tualang, Beusa Baroh, Tempeun .

Water surface height: 10-40 cms

Casualty:

Total 212 HHs/821 persons evacuated with details as follow:

• Peureulak Barat Sub-District: 96 HHs/346 persons evacuated

• Pereulak Sub-District: 116 HHs/475 persons evacuated

Location of evacuation sites: community houses, Masjid and Musholla

Material Loss:

17 bridges heavily damaged

Public and Social facilities (data collection is ongoing)

Action:

• BPBD of East Aceh District together with a task force conducted data collection to update records of evacuation, the realisation of basic needs of evacuated persons, and carried out post-flood rapid assessment.

• Location of evacuation has applied health protocol under the instruction of Head of East Aceh District.

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Call Center: 117 (toll-free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

