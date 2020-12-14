Indonesia, Flood in Dompu District, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province (23:08 Dec 13 2020)

Description

Chronology:

High-intensity rain occurred on Saturday, 12 December 2020, at 17.00 WIB.

Location:

Sub-District: Manggelewa

Village: Anamina, Soriutu, Tekasire, Doromelo.

Casualty:

• ±46 HHs affected.

Material loss:

46 housing units flooded:

• Anamina Village: 4 housing units flooded

• Soriutu Village: 25 housing units flooded

• Tekasire Village: 6 housing units flooded

• Doromelo Village: 11 housing units flooded

Latest situation:

Water has starting receded and the weather has been conducive and some other areas in Dompu District with thick cloudy.

Source:

BPBD Kab. Dompu

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 46

Affected Persons: 230

Damages