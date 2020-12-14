Indonesia

Indonesia, Flood in Dompu District, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province (23:08 Dec 13 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Chronology:
High-intensity rain occurred on Saturday, 12 December 2020, at 17.00 WIB.

Location:
Sub-District: Manggelewa
Village: Anamina, Soriutu, Tekasire, Doromelo.

Casualty:
• ±46 HHs affected.

Material loss:
46 housing units flooded:
• Anamina Village: 4 housing units flooded
• Soriutu Village: 25 housing units flooded
• Tekasire Village: 6 housing units flooded
• Doromelo Village: 11 housing units flooded

Latest situation:
Water has starting receded and the weather has been conducive and some other areas in Dompu District with thick cloudy.

Source:
BPBD Kab. Dompu

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center: 117 (toll-free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 46
Affected Persons: 230

Damages

Related Content