Indonesia
Indonesia, Flood in Deli Serdang Sub-District, North Sumatera Province (20:40 Dec 7 2020)
Description
As of 7 December 2020
Location: Sunggal Sub-District
Village: Tanjung Anom
Casualty:
456 people evacuated
5 dead
1 missing
2 survived
Material loss:
400 housing units affected
Water surface height: 300 cms
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Kabupaten Deli Serdang
Informed by
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center: 117 (toll-free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: North Sumatera Province
