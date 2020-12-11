Indonesia

Indonesia, Flood in Deli Serdang Sub-District, North Sumatera Province (20:40 Dec 7 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

As of 7 December 2020

Location: Sunggal Sub-District

Village: Tanjung Anom

Casualty:

456 people evacuated

5 dead

1 missing

2 survived

Material loss:

400 housing units affected

Water surface height: 300 cms

Source:

Pusdalops BPBD Kabupaten Deli Serdang

Informed by

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Call Center: 117 (toll-free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: North Sumatera Province

Casualties

Death: 5

Missing: 1

Affected Families: 400

Affected Persons: 2000

Displaced Persons: 456

Damages

Damaged houses: 400

