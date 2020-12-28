Indonesia

Indonesia, Flood in Bojonegoro Regency, East Java Province (18:00 Dec 27 2020)

Chronology:

Caused by high intensity rainfall it caused overflow of the Clumik River, Pirangkanan irrigation river, and the Kedung Gigil river on Sunday, 27 December 2020 at 18.00 WIB

Location:

Dander Sub-district: Ngumpakdalem VIllage Kapas Subdistrict: Bangilan, Sembung Village

Material loss:

  • 922 housing units damaged

  • 2 units of SDN 1 Bangilan were submerged

  • 5 Ha of submerged rice fields

  • 2 points of the embankment were broken

Latest Condition:

  • On December 28, 2020 at 07.00 WIB the weather is clear and the water has receded

Source:

  • Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bojonegoro

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bojonegoro Regency, East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 922
Affected Persons: 4610

Damages

Damaged houses: 922Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 2 embarkmentsLoss of livelihood sources: 5 Ha of agriculture area

