16 Jan 2020

Indonesia - Flood (BMKG, FloodList, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 16 Jan 2020 View Original
  • Floods triggered by heavy rain have submerged Samarinda City (East Kalimantan Province, Borneo Island), 3 districts and 6 subdistricts since Tuesday morning, affecting at least 7,213 residents.
  • Media report that various districts of the city remain flooded, and several schools, health centers and other public facilities have been damaged. There are no reports of fatalities or injuries. As of early Wednesday, floodwaters still inundated several areas in Samarinda, with the worst flood recorded in East Bengkuring Sempaja district where the water level reached as high as an adult's waist.
  • Samarinda Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported no casualties. Some affected residents had been relocated to a shelter set up by the BPBD, while the rest were taken to the nearest mosque. Several public facilities such as a health center, a district administration office and schools were also affected by the flood.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast across the affected area.

