Indonesia, Flood and Landslides in Pesisir Selatan Regency, West Sumatera Province (18:20 Mar 28 2021)

Description
Floods and Landslides in Pesisir Selatan Regency, West Sumatra Province
Chronology:
The high intensity of rainfall caused the three upstream rivers, namely the Gambir River, the Sako River and the Tapan River to overflow, and the Panahan Embankment in the Binjai Batang burst on Sunday, March 28th at 18.20 WIB
Location:
• Ranah Ampek Hulu Tapan Sub-distroct
Sako Village
Lubuk Begalung Village
Binjai Village
Kampung Tangah Village
• Basa Ampek Balai Tapan Sub-district
- Bala Village
Impact:
650 households affected
Material Disadvantages:
± 230 housing units were submerged
29 Ha of submerged maize and secondary crops
1 High School is submerged
1 Junior High School is submerged
2 Primary School were submerged
1 Kindergarten is submerged
5 officials houses were submerged
Flood Depth: 80 cm
Effort :
Carry out data collection and assessment.
Collecting data and assessing post-disaster needs
Additional Data
Casualties
Affected Families: 650
Affected Persons: 3250
Damages
Damaged houses: 230Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 5 schoolsLoss of livelihood sources: 29 Ha Crop submerged, 5 officials houses