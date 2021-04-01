Indonesia, Flood and Landslides in Pesisir Selatan Regency, West Sumatera Province (18:20 Mar 28 2021)

Description

Floods and Landslides in Pesisir Selatan Regency, West Sumatra Province

Chronology:

The high intensity of rainfall caused the three upstream rivers, namely the Gambir River, the Sako River and the Tapan River to overflow, and the Panahan Embankment in the Binjai Batang burst on Sunday, March 28th at 18.20 WIB

Location:

• Ranah Ampek Hulu Tapan Sub-distroct

Sako Village

Lubuk Begalung Village

Binjai Village

Kampung Tangah Village

• Basa Ampek Balai Tapan Sub-district

Bala Village

Impact:

650 households affected

Material Disadvantages:

± 230 housing units were submerged

29 Ha of submerged maize and secondary crops

1 High School is submerged

1 Junior High School is submerged

2 Primary School were submerged

1 Kindergarten is submerged

5 officials houses were submerged

Flood Depth: 80 cm

Effort :

Carry out data collection and assessment.

Collecting data and assessing post-disaster needs

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Pesisir Selatan Regency, West Sumatera Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 650

Affected Persons: 3250

Damages

Damaged houses: 230Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 5 schoolsLoss of livelihood sources: 29 Ha Crop submerged, 5 officials houses