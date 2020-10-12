Indonesia

Indonesia, Flood and Landslide in Mamasa Regency, West Sulawesi (18:56 Oct 10 2020)

Description

Update on Friday, 9 October 2020, at 17.00 WIB.

Chronology:

Rain with high intensity caused flood on Thursday, 8 October 2020, at 17.00 WITA.

Location:

Messawa Subdistrict.

Rippung Village.

Casualty:

  • 68 families isolated.

  • 21 families exposed.

Material loss:

  • 21 housing units exposed.

  • 1 point of national road was cut off and rice fields were damaged (still under data collection).

  • 1 unit of irrigation dam was heavily damaged.

  • Tombang Bye bridge was cut off.

  • Some points of irrigation channels were broken.

Effort:

  • TRC of BPBD Mamasa District is still collecting data and coordinating with National Planning & Supervision of Road and Bridge (P2JJ) to fix broken road and bridge.

  • TRC of BPBD Mamasa District, together with the local community, are cleaning up mud dropped on the road.

Latest situation:

  • Light rain.

  • The bridge is still cut off, vehicles still cannot cross the bridge.

Source:

Mr. Pasambon, Head of Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (RR) Division of BPBD Mamasa District.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Mamasa Regency, West Sulawesi

Casualties

Affected Families: 68

Affected Persons: 340

Damages

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road, 1 irrigation dam, 1 bridge, irrigation channelsLoss of livelihood sources: rice fields

