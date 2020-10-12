Indonesia
Indonesia, Flood and Landslide in Mamasa Regency, West Sulawesi (18:56 Oct 10 2020)
Description
Update on Friday, 9 October 2020, at 17.00 WIB.
Chronology:
Rain with high intensity caused flood on Thursday, 8 October 2020, at 17.00 WITA.
Location:
Messawa Subdistrict.
Rippung Village.
Casualty:
68 families isolated.
21 families exposed.
Material loss:
21 housing units exposed.
1 point of national road was cut off and rice fields were damaged (still under data collection).
1 unit of irrigation dam was heavily damaged.
Tombang Bye bridge was cut off.
Some points of irrigation channels were broken.
Effort:
TRC of BPBD Mamasa District is still collecting data and coordinating with National Planning & Supervision of Road and Bridge (P2JJ) to fix broken road and bridge.
TRC of BPBD Mamasa District, together with the local community, are cleaning up mud dropped on the road.
Latest situation:
Light rain.
The bridge is still cut off, vehicles still cannot cross the bridge.
Source:
Mr. Pasambon, Head of Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (RR) Division of BPBD Mamasa District.
By,
Tim Piket Pusdalops BNPB
Additional Data
Casualties
Damages
