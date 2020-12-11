Indonesia
Indonesia, Flood and Landslide in 23 Sub-Districts of North Aceh District, Aceh Province (14:59 Dec 10 2020)
Description
Flood and landslide
Time and location: Friday, 4 December 2020, 23 Sub-Districts of North Aceh District.
Chronology:
On Saturday, 5 December 2020, heavy rain caused Krueng Jambo Aye river overflowing to areas of North Aceh and Bener Meriah Districts: Krueng Keureuto, Krueng Pirak , Krueng Peto, Krueng Pase, Krueng Senom dan Krueng Sawang. Flood occurred in 23 Sub-Districts; water surface height was 50-200 cms. Landslide occurred in Paya Bakong and Langkahan Sub-Districts.
At this moment, there has been 170 evacuation points. 19,088 households and 60,658 people have been recorded, these numbers are likely to increase because data has not yet completely and/or some evacuated persons have returned to home.
Casualty:
1. In Leubok Mane Village of Langkahan Sub-District, one person had broken bone due to a falling tree and has been referred to hospital.
2. 4 persons in Matang Kuli, Lhoksukon, Tanah Pasir, and Pirak Timu Sub-Districts died because of swept away.
Evacuation:
1. Sub-District: Jambo Aye
27 HHs/124 persons evacuated in 1 point in 2 villages.
2. Sub-District: Matangkuli
842 HHs/16,152 persons from 14 villages in 14 points.
3. Sub-District: Langkahan
203 HHs/800 persons evacuated from 5 villages. 950 HHs/3,000 persons isolated.
4. Sub-District: Tanah Luas
2,505 HHs/7,505 persons evacuated from 23 villages.
5. Sub-District: Lhoksukon
3,838 HHs/16,152 persons evacuated from 23 villages.
6. Sub-District: Syamtalira Aron
2,022 HHs/8,300 persons evacuated from 26 villages in 26 points.
7. Sub-District: Syamtalira Bayu
25,557 HHs/1,260 persons evacuated from 4 villages in 8 points.
8. Sub-District: Senuddon
Evacuated from 3 villages, data has not yet been recorded.
9. Sub-District: Kutamakmur
137 HHs/406 persons evacuated in 8 evacuation points.
10. Sub-District: Tanah Pasir
2,557 HHs/8,853 persons in 18 points.
11. Sub-District: Kutamakmur
381 HHs/1,381 persons evacuated in 8 points.
12. Sub-District: Baktiya Barat
131 HHs/662 persons evacuated in 8 points
13. Sub-District: Murah Mulia
136 HHs/414 persons evacuated in 1 point.
14. Sub-District: Samudera
2,356 HHs/ 7,387 persons in 18 points.
15. Sub-District: Pirak Timu
1,396 HHs/ 5,591 persons evacuated.
Material loss:
1. Sub-District: Tanah Jambo Aye
8 villages 27 housing units flooded
2. Sub-District: Matangkuli
22 villages flooded. 842 housing units (842 HHs and 3,346 persons) flooded.
3.Sub-District: Pirak Timu
19 villages affected with total 1,974 HHs and 7 villages with 482 persons. Data has not yet fully recorded, access to the location was hard due to light off.
4. Sub-District: Langkahan
5 villages isolated 900 HHs 3,000 persons 203 houses flooded.
A falling tree caused broken leg. Landslide caused road access broken.
5. Sub-District: Kuta Makmur
8 villages and 137 houses flooded.
6. Sub-District: Lhoksukon
23 villages affected by the flood. 3,838 houses flooded.
7. Sub-District: Syamtalira Bayu
8 villages and 415 houses flooded.
8. Sub-District: Seunuddon
33 villages and 3,697 houses flooded.
9. Sub-District: Tanah Luas
45 villages and 2,509 houses flooded with 3,475 HHs and 11,340 persons.
10. Sub-District: Syamtalira Aron
26 villages flooded, total 2,749 houses, 465 HHs, 1,592 persons. An embankment was broken.
11. Sub-District: Cot Girek
1 village 6 sub-villages flooded.
12. Sub-District: Geureudong Pase
10 villages with 195 housing units flooded.
13. Sub-District: Baktiya Barat
12 villages with 132 housing units flooded.
14. Sub-District: Paya Bakong
6 houses were heavily damaged in Gunci Village.
15. Sub-District: Lapang
3 villages and 30 housing units flooded.
16. Sub-District: Tanah Pasir
18 villages with 2,557 houses flooded.
17. Sub-District: Baktiya
8 villages with 137 houses flooded.
18 Sub-District: Murah Mulia
20 villages with 136 houses flooded.
19. Sub-District: Nibong
8 villages with 137 houses flooded.
20. Sub-District: Samudera
34 villages with 2,356 houses flooded.
21. Sub-District: Nisam
22. Sub-District: Bandar Baro
23. Sub-District: Simpang Keuramat
Needs:
1.Rubber boat for emergency evacuation, people were entrapped and could not get out.
2.Head flashlight
3.Life jacket
4. Boot
5. Raincoat
6. Chainsaw
7. Platoon tent
8. Blanket
9. Staple food. Many people could not access the market and could not carry out economic activities.
10.Fast food
Action taken:
• Chief Executive of BPBD of North Aceh inquired through Head of Sub-District/Muspika and Village apparatus to continuously report the latest situation.
• Build cooperation with all related agencies in dealing with flood and landslide.
• Conducted evacuation process
• Distributed logistics
The team involved:
1. BPBD
2. SAR ACUT
3. BASARNAS (National Search & Rescue Agency)
4. TNI AL (The Indonesian Navy) = 25
5. TNI AD (The Indonesian Army) = 15
6. POLRES LSK
7. POLRES LSE
8. DINKES (Health Office)
9. UNIT SAR UNIMAL
10.KSR POLTEK LSE
11. SAT BRIMOB
12. POL PP
13. PMI (Indonesian Red Cross)
14. PRAMUKA (Scout)
15. IPSM
16. MAPALA (Student Association for Environmental and Adventure Activity)
17. PARA CAMAT (Heads of Sub-Districts)
18. PU (Public Work Office)
19. DINSOS (Social Affairs Office)
20. TAGANA
21. DISHUB (Transportation Office)
Latest situation:
River water discharge decreased. The Medan-Banda Aceh road is already passable. The water has started to recede in several villages
Latest information of flood in North Aceh District, Aceh Province
Update on: Wednesday 09/12/2020, at 20.50 WIB
Latest situation:
• The weather was bright
• Water at several points has receded
• Water remained inundated in 14 Sub-Districts with water surface height 20-40 cms
Sub-Districts:
1. Jambo Aye
2. Matangkuli
3. Langkahan
4. Tanah Luas
5. Lhoksukon
6. Syamtalira Aron
7. Syamtalira Bayu
8. Senuddon
9. Kutamakmur
10. Tanah Pasir
11. Baktiya Barat
12. Murah Mulia
13. Samudera
14. Pirak Timu
• Several points of flood located in lowland in Batiya Barat Sub-District with water surface height 20-80 cms.
Casualty:
• Evacuation remained in 14 Sub-Districts
• Total 4,899 HHs/19,476 persons evacuated with details as follow:
1. Jambo Aye Sub-District: 25 HHs/ 112 persons
2. Matangkuli Sub-District: 205 HHs/ 440 persons
3. Langkahan Sub-District: 5 HHs/20 persons
4. Tanah Luas Sub-District: 283 HHs/889 persons
5. Lhoksukon Sub-District: 1,910 HHs/8,076 persons
6. Syamtalira Sub-District: Aron 135 HHs/ 552 persons
7. Syamtalira Bayu Sub-District (data collection is ongoing)
8. Senuddon Sub-District (data collection is ongoing)
9. Kutamakmur Sub-District: 69 HHs/229 persons
10. Tanah Pasir Sub-District: 612 HHs/2,450 persons
11. Baktiya Barat Sub-District: 131 HHs/662 persons
12. Murah Mulia Sub-District: 136 HHs/414 persons
13. Samudera Sub-District: 602 HHs/2,408 persons
14. Pirak Timu Sub-District: 786 HHs/3,224 persons
• Data collection on evacuated persons in Syamtalira Bayu dan Senuddon Sub-Districts is ongoing.
Action:
• BPBD of North Aceh with a task force has updated data on evacuation, the realisation of basic needs of evacuated persons, and post-flood rapid assessment.
• BPBD of NOrth Aceh has received and distributed relief assistance.
informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
