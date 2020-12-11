Indonesia, Flood and Landslide in 23 Sub-Districts of North Aceh District, Aceh Province (14:59 Dec 10 2020)

Description

Flood and landslide

Time and location: Friday, 4 December 2020, 23 Sub-Districts of North Aceh District.

Chronology:

On Saturday, 5 December 2020, heavy rain caused Krueng Jambo Aye river overflowing to areas of North Aceh and Bener Meriah Districts: Krueng Keureuto, Krueng Pirak , Krueng Peto, Krueng Pase, Krueng Senom dan Krueng Sawang. Flood occurred in 23 Sub-Districts; water surface height was 50-200 cms. Landslide occurred in Paya Bakong and Langkahan Sub-Districts.

At this moment, there has been 170 evacuation points. 19,088 households and 60,658 people have been recorded, these numbers are likely to increase because data has not yet completely and/or some evacuated persons have returned to home.

Casualty:

1. In Leubok Mane Village of Langkahan Sub-District, one person had broken bone due to a falling tree and has been referred to hospital.

2. 4 persons in Matang Kuli, Lhoksukon, Tanah Pasir, and Pirak Timu Sub-Districts died because of swept away.

Evacuation:

1. Sub-District: Jambo Aye

27 HHs/124 persons evacuated in 1 point in 2 villages.

2. Sub-District: Matangkuli

842 HHs/16,152 persons from 14 villages in 14 points.

3. Sub-District: Langkahan

203 HHs/800 persons evacuated from 5 villages. 950 HHs/3,000 persons isolated.

4. Sub-District: Tanah Luas

2,505 HHs/7,505 persons evacuated from 23 villages.

5. Sub-District: Lhoksukon

3,838 HHs/16,152 persons evacuated from 23 villages.

6. Sub-District: Syamtalira Aron

2,022 HHs/8,300 persons evacuated from 26 villages in 26 points.

7. Sub-District: Syamtalira Bayu

25,557 HHs/1,260 persons evacuated from 4 villages in 8 points.

8. Sub-District: Senuddon

Evacuated from 3 villages, data has not yet been recorded.

9. Sub-District: Kutamakmur

137 HHs/406 persons evacuated in 8 evacuation points.

10. Sub-District: Tanah Pasir

2,557 HHs/8,853 persons in 18 points.

11. Sub-District: Kutamakmur

381 HHs/1,381 persons evacuated in 8 points.

12. Sub-District: Baktiya Barat

131 HHs/662 persons evacuated in 8 points

13. Sub-District: Murah Mulia

136 HHs/414 persons evacuated in 1 point.

14. Sub-District: Samudera

2,356 HHs/ 7,387 persons in 18 points.

15. Sub-District: Pirak Timu

1,396 HHs/ 5,591 persons evacuated.

Material loss:

1. Sub-District: Tanah Jambo Aye

8 villages 27 housing units flooded

2. Sub-District: Matangkuli

22 villages flooded. 842 housing units (842 HHs and 3,346 persons) flooded.

3.Sub-District: Pirak Timu

19 villages affected with total 1,974 HHs and 7 villages with 482 persons. Data has not yet fully recorded, access to the location was hard due to light off.

4. Sub-District: Langkahan

5 villages isolated 900 HHs 3,000 persons 203 houses flooded.

A falling tree caused broken leg. Landslide caused road access broken.

5. Sub-District: Kuta Makmur

8 villages and 137 houses flooded.

6. Sub-District: Lhoksukon

23 villages affected by the flood. 3,838 houses flooded.

7. Sub-District: Syamtalira Bayu

8 villages and 415 houses flooded.

8. Sub-District: Seunuddon

33 villages and 3,697 houses flooded.

9. Sub-District: Tanah Luas

45 villages and 2,509 houses flooded with 3,475 HHs and 11,340 persons.

10. Sub-District: Syamtalira Aron

26 villages flooded, total 2,749 houses, 465 HHs, 1,592 persons. An embankment was broken.

11. Sub-District: Cot Girek

1 village 6 sub-villages flooded.

12. Sub-District: Geureudong Pase

10 villages with 195 housing units flooded.

13. Sub-District: Baktiya Barat

12 villages with 132 housing units flooded.

14. Sub-District: Paya Bakong

6 houses were heavily damaged in Gunci Village.

15. Sub-District: Lapang

3 villages and 30 housing units flooded.

16. Sub-District: Tanah Pasir

18 villages with 2,557 houses flooded.

17. Sub-District: Baktiya

8 villages with 137 houses flooded.

18 Sub-District: Murah Mulia

20 villages with 136 houses flooded.

19. Sub-District: Nibong

8 villages with 137 houses flooded.

20. Sub-District: Samudera

34 villages with 2,356 houses flooded.

21. Sub-District: Nisam

22. Sub-District: Bandar Baro

23. Sub-District: Simpang Keuramat

Needs:

1.Rubber boat for emergency evacuation, people were entrapped and could not get out.

2.Head flashlight

3.Life jacket

4. Boot

5. Raincoat

6. Chainsaw

7. Platoon tent

8. Blanket

9. Staple food. Many people could not access the market and could not carry out economic activities.

10.Fast food

Action taken:

• Chief Executive of BPBD of North Aceh inquired through Head of Sub-District/Muspika and Village apparatus to continuously report the latest situation.

• Build cooperation with all related agencies in dealing with flood and landslide.

• Conducted evacuation process

• Distributed logistics

The team involved:

1. BPBD

2. SAR ACUT

3. BASARNAS (National Search & Rescue Agency)

4. TNI AL (The Indonesian Navy) = 25

5. TNI AD (The Indonesian Army) = 15

6. POLRES LSK

7. POLRES LSE

8. DINKES (Health Office)

9. UNIT SAR UNIMAL

10.KSR POLTEK LSE

11. SAT BRIMOB

12. POL PP

13. PMI (Indonesian Red Cross)

14. PRAMUKA (Scout)

15. IPSM

16. MAPALA (Student Association for Environmental and Adventure Activity)

17. PARA CAMAT (Heads of Sub-Districts)

18. PU (Public Work Office)

19. DINSOS (Social Affairs Office)

20. TAGANA

21. DISHUB (Transportation Office)

Latest situation:

River water discharge decreased. The Medan-Banda Aceh road is already passable. The water has started to recede in several villages

Latest information of flood in North Aceh District, Aceh Province

Update on: Wednesday 09/12/2020, at 20.50 WIB

Latest situation:

• The weather was bright

• Water at several points has receded

• Water remained inundated in 14 Sub-Districts with water surface height 20-40 cms

Sub-Districts:

1. Jambo Aye

2. Matangkuli

3. Langkahan

4. Tanah Luas

5. Lhoksukon

6. Syamtalira Aron

7. Syamtalira Bayu

8. Senuddon

9. Kutamakmur

10. Tanah Pasir

11. Baktiya Barat

12. Murah Mulia

13. Samudera

14. Pirak Timu

• Several points of flood located in lowland in Batiya Barat Sub-District with water surface height 20-80 cms.

Casualty:

• Evacuation remained in 14 Sub-Districts

• Total 4,899 HHs/19,476 persons evacuated with details as follow:

1. Jambo Aye Sub-District: 25 HHs/ 112 persons

2. Matangkuli Sub-District: 205 HHs/ 440 persons

3. Langkahan Sub-District: 5 HHs/20 persons

4. Tanah Luas Sub-District: 283 HHs/889 persons

5. Lhoksukon Sub-District: 1,910 HHs/8,076 persons

6. Syamtalira Sub-District: Aron 135 HHs/ 552 persons

7. Syamtalira Bayu Sub-District (data collection is ongoing)

8. Senuddon Sub-District (data collection is ongoing)

9. Kutamakmur Sub-District: 69 HHs/229 persons

10. Tanah Pasir Sub-District: 612 HHs/2,450 persons

11. Baktiya Barat Sub-District: 131 HHs/662 persons

12. Murah Mulia Sub-District: 136 HHs/414 persons

13. Samudera Sub-District: 602 HHs/2,408 persons

14. Pirak Timu Sub-District: 786 HHs/3,224 persons

• Data collection on evacuated persons in Syamtalira Bayu dan Senuddon Sub-Districts is ongoing.

Action:

• BPBD of North Aceh with a task force has updated data on evacuation, the realisation of basic needs of evacuated persons, and post-flood rapid assessment.

• BPBD of NOrth Aceh has received and distributed relief assistance.

informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Casualties

Injured: 1

Affected Families: 19088

Affected Persons: 60658

Displaced Persons: 19476

Evacuation Centre: 170

Damages

Damaged houses: 18203