Description

Flooding in Agam district, West Sumatra, has affected 30 families and 150 people. Flood height reach 150 centimeter and has not receded yet until the report from Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) is released.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Agam district, West Sumatra

Casualties

Affected Families: 30

Affected Persons: 150