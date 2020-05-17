Indonesia, Flood in Aceh Timur District (22:00 May 16 2020)

Description

Due to the heavy rain in Aceh Timur, A number of villages in two sub-districts were hit by flooding following high rainfall in the east coast of Aceh since Saturday 16 May 2020. The water level 30 – 100 cm high

According to the latest update, water is still continuing to increase because the rain is still on-going.

Add Source:

Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Aceh Jaya

Ibu Linda Pusdatin BPBA Prov. Aceh

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Idi Sub-district, Aceh Timur District

Casualties

Affected Families: 256

Affected Persons: 1003

Displaced Persons: 143

Damages

Damaged houses: 36