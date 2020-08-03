Indonesia
Indonesia - Flash Floods in North Sulawesi Province (DG ECHO, government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 August 2020)
- Heavy rain in South Bolaang Mongondow district, North Sulawesi province caused the Bolangaso, Toluaya, Salongo, Nunuka, Mongolidia, Milangodaadan rivers to overflow resulting in flash floods on 1 August.
- 11 villages in the subdistricts of Bolaang Uki, Tomini and Helumo are affected by the floods. At least 29 houses have been washed away, 64 houses are heavily damaged and 1 bridge broken. 1,327 households, or 4,308 people, are affected.
- Local authorities and the national Red Cross are providing assistance including preparation of accomodation for those displaced.