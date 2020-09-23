Indonesia - Flash Floods (DG ECHO, BNPB, BMKG, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2020)

Since 20 September, heavy rain affected some parts of Java Island, causing floods and flash floods, and leading to casualties and widespread damage.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports 2 fatalities, one missing person, 10 injuries, 210 displaced and more than 400 affected people in Sukabumi Regency (West Java Province) after the flash floods. In Jakarta Province, following the widespread floods 104 people had been displaced.

The authorities in Jakarta area also predicted that after 18.00 pm of 23 September, flash flood water will affect the following municipalities: Rawajati, Pejaten Timur, Kalibata, Pengadegan, Cawang, Kebon Baru, Bukit Duri, Bidara Cina and Kampung Melayu. Early warning messages have been sent.

Search and rescue operations as well as the damage assessment are still underway. The Sukabumi Regency Government has established an emergency response status for 7 days, from 21 to 27 September.