Indonesia - Flash Floods (DG ECHO, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 June 2020)

Flash floods affected 5 Districts of Bone Bolango Regency (Gorontalo Province, Sulawesi Island) on 11 June after 14 hours of torrential rain, leading to casualties and damage. The heavy rain also caused the overflow of Taludaa River and have made the water-retaining embankment burst. 20 villages in 6 subdistricts have been affected. According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), 3 people have been injured and 5,407 affected. 1,471 households (5,906 people) have been affected; 600 households were displaced and 1,479 houses were damaged and 3 bridges damaged. The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) team of Bone Bolango Regency and national Red Cross (PMI) are conducting assessment, evacuation, relief items distribution for those affected. The water debit was still high. The affected areas are still inaccessible with broken phone connection. For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected across Gorontalo Province.