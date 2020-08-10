Indonesia – Flash Floods in Central Sulawesi & Sinabung Volcano Eruption (DG ECHO’s partners, media, government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2020)

Heavy rainfall in Sigi district, Central Sulawesi province since Saturday, 8 August, has caused flash floods in Bolapapu, Boladangko, and Tangkulowi. Currently there are 138 displaced families. The local government and the national society are providing assistance.

Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra erupted early on Saturday morning, spewing ash 5,000 meters into the air. The volcanic ash reached Berastagi, 30 kilometers from the volcano.

There have been no fatalities or injuries from the eruption, according to the Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center. Based on the latest field report, 3 sub-districts, Naman Teran, Merdeka and Berastagi have been affected. Assessment is still ongoing for detailed information.