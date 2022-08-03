Indonesia - Flash floods (BNPB, BMKG, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 August 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Sulawesi Island (central Indonesia) since late July, triggering flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and UN OCHA report, as of 3 August, three fatalities, four persons still missing, more than 350 evacuated people and approximately 1,800 affected people across the Parigi Moutong Regency (western Central Sulawesi Province). In addition, the same sources also report 450 damaged houses.