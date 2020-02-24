Indonesia
Indonesia - Flash floods (BNPB, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 February 2020)
Flash floods were reported across Sleman Regency (Yogyakarta Special Administrative Region, Java Island) on 21 February.
According to the national authorities, 10 people died after the Sempor river burst its banks and 23 others were injured. More than 249 people were assisted by search and rescue operations, which ended on 23 February.
An orange alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds has been issued for most of Yogyakarta. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected area from 24-25 February.