Indonesia - Flash Floods (BMKG, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 May 2019)

Heavy rain affected Samosir Regency (North Sumatra Province) on 3 May, causing flash floods which have resulted in casualties and damage.

According to media reports, as of 8 May at 8.00 UTC, one person died and one was injured in Buntu Mauli village (Samosir Regency) and several people could be missing. Four houses have been destroyed, a bridge severely damaged and water infrastructure damaged. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast in the affected regency.