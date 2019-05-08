08 May 2019

Indonesia - Flash Floods (BMKG, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 May 2019)

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Heavy rain affected Samosir Regency (North Sumatra Province) on 3 May, causing flash floods which have resulted in casualties and damage.

According to media reports, as of 8 May at 8.00 UTC, one person died and one was injured in Buntu Mauli village (Samosir Regency) and several people could be missing. Four houses have been destroyed, a bridge severely damaged and water infrastructure damaged. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast in the affected regency.

