Indonesia - Flash floods (BMKG, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting southern Sumatra Island since 19 January, triggering flash floods and causing casualties and damage.

As of 21 January, media report at least nine fatalities in Kaur Regency (western Bengkulu Province) following the collapse of a bridge. In addition, one person is reported missing, while 30 more were rescued after the collapse.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over southwestern Sumatra Islands.