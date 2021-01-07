Indonesia
Indonesia - Flash floods and landslides (Floodlist, Reliefweb, BNPB, AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 January 2021)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting central Indonesia (in particular West Nusa Tenggara Province, in the western Lesser Sunda Islands, and North Sulawesi Province), since 4 January, triggering flash floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre) and the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) report, as of 7 January, 2 fatalities, 445 affected people and nearly 90 damaged buildings in Bima Regency (West Nusa Tenggara) due to flash floods. In addition, one fatality, one injured person, 1,115 displaced people and 228 damaged buildings were reported across Sangihe Islands Regency (North Sulawesi), due to flash floods and landslides.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over Lesser Sunda Islands and very heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Sulawesi Island and Sangihe Islands.