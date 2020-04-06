Indonesia - Flash floods and Landslide (BNPB, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 April 2020)

Heavy rain caused flash floods and landslides in 2 districts of Tana Toraja Regency (South Sulawesi Province), killing 4 people. At least 20 families were displaced and many road links, including some main roads, were cut by the landslide.

Another flooding event was reported across villages in Tanah Paser Regency (East Kalimantan Province, Borneo Island), affecting at least 2,258 people. Several houses and other buildings were damaged by floods waters.

An orange alert for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms has been issued for East Kalimantan. In the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over South Sulawesi and locally moderate rain is expected over East Kalimantan.