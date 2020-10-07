Indonesia - Flash floods and Landslide (BNPB, AHA Centre, FloodList, BMKG, media)) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 October 2020)

On 1-5 October, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain resulted in one death, missing people, and damage to infrastructure and houses in Indonesia.

In West Java Province, media report one death and 3 missing people following flash floods in Cianjur Regency. Floods and landslides in Bogor and Kuningan Regencies have left more than 470 people affected and 123 houses damaged.

In East Java Province, a landslide damaged at least 41 houses and has affected over 210 residents. Flooding in Bengkulu Province (south-west Sumatra) affected 133 residents, damaging 50 buildings and destroying two bridges. Several villages in Seluma Regency remain inaccessible.