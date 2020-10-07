Indonesia

Indonesia - Flash floods and Landslide (BNPB, AHA Centre, FloodList, BMKG, media)) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 October 2020)

  • On 1-5 October, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain resulted in one death, missing people, and damage to infrastructure and houses in Indonesia.

  • In West Java Province, media report one death and 3 missing people following flash floods in Cianjur Regency. Floods and landslides in Bogor and Kuningan Regencies have left more than 470 people affected and 123 houses damaged.

  • In East Java Province, a landslide damaged at least 41 houses and has affected over 210 residents. Flooding in Bengkulu Province (south-west Sumatra) affected 133 residents, damaging 50 buildings and destroying two bridges. Several villages in Seluma Regency remain inaccessible.

  • On 7-8 October, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over Bengkulu Province, East, and West Java Regencies.

