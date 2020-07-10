Indonesia – Flash flood in West Kalimantan (DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 July 2020)

Flash floods caused by heavy rain and strong wind in Sunggau District, West Kalimantan on 8 - 9 July, with water level reaching 1.5 metres high. At least 2 sub-villages (Gramajaya and Nekan), located in the cross-border area of Indonesia and Malaysia are affected. Although the water has receded, heavy rain continues to affect the area.

Hundreds of houses along the river are damaged, inundated under water and covered with mud. 721 households or 2,690 people are affected and displaced to the surrounding safe places. There are no fatalities have been reported. Many livestock are gone missing during the floods and one bridge collapsed.