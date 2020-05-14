Indonesia - Flash flood and landslide in Central Aceh and West Java (DG ECHO, AHA Centre, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 May 2020)

In Central Aceh, flash floods and landslides affected at least 57 families/254 people. The rapid assessment team is deployed. Initial damage includes dozens of houses in Paya Tumpi Village, coffee plantations and several surrounding roads.

In Bogor district, West Java, heavy rain caused floods and landslide of Mount Leutk and damaged several houses around the foot of the mountain. It was reported that the water level in 2 villages reached 80 – 200 cm. At least 69 families/242 people reported to be affected. 14 households/51 people had been displaced. The search and rescue team, local authorities and villagers have been working for assessment, evacuation and emergency shelters.