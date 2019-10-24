24 Oct 2019

Indonesia emerges from devastating drought

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 24 Oct 2019 View Original

Nearly 50 million people in Indonesia may have been affected by the country’s long-running drought this year, local media reports and the IFRC last week quoted the government as saying.

Virtually the entire country – 92 per cent – has been “experiencing drought due to El Niño cycle at the end of 2018, resulting in a drier and harsher dry season,” an IFRC information bulletin said.

Earlier government estimates were that 48.5 million people in most of Indonesia’s provinces were affected, with emergencies declared in Banten, Central Java, West Java, East Java, Yogyakarta, West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara.

“A number of regional governments have reported scarcity of clean water, a declining supply of irrigation water, and crop failure,” the IFRC added.

‘Toxic air’

The Indonesian Red Cross was distributing safe drinking water in numerous areas, including Banten, West Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara and Central Sulawesi provinces.

The official dry season peaked in August, according to the Indonesia Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency, which forecast the start of the rainy season in November; earlier this month the Jakarta Post said some areas had “started to enjoy their first rainfall in months”.

The United Nations Children’s Agency – in a report on wildfires in Kalimantan and Sumatra islands affecting nearly 10 million children – said that while forest and peat land fires were common in the dry season, “the situation is made worse this year because of a combination of factors, including extended droughts and global warming.”

UNICEF Representative Debora Comini said: “Poor air quality is a severe and growing challenge for Indonesia. Every year, millions of children are breathing toxic air that threatens their health and causes them to miss school – resulting in lifelong physical and cognitive damage.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.