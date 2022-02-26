Indonesia: Emergency Response on Earthquake in West Sumatra - 26 February 2022 - SITREP #1

1. SITUATION OVERVIEW

Earthquake at the magnitude of 6.2 RS, which was updated to 6.1 RS, shook West Pasaman Regency, West Sumatra, on Friday (25/2/2022) at 08.39 WIB. It was felt in some of the surrounding areas.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at coordinates 0.14 degrees North Latitude,

99.94 degrees East Longitude, precisely on land at a distance of 12 km Northeast of West Pasaman, West Sumatra with a depth of 10 km. The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed that the 6.1 West Pasaman earthquake had no tsunami potential.

The earthquake that occurred was a type of shallow crustal earthquake due to active fault activity, namely the Great Sumatran Fault, precisely in the Southern side of Angkola Segment. This earthquake caused damage to many houses in Pasaman and West Pasaman.

The number of affected people:

• 7 People died (still in data verification)

• ± 20 people seriously injured (still in data verification)

• ± 75 people with minor injuries (still in data verification)

• ± 5000 people are displaced in 35 refugee points in Talamau District, Pasaman District, and Kinali District (still in data verification)

Affected Buildings and Facilities:

• 1 Unit of elementary school building of SDN 19 Kinali

• 1 Unit of BANK Nagari Head of Simpang Pasaman Barat was damaged

• 1 Balairong

• 1 Hall of the West Pasaman Regent's Office • Landslide at Bukit Lintang Nagari Malampah (Data Collection)

• ± 100 housing units (West Pasaman Regency)

• ± 300 housing units (West Pasaman Regency)

• ± 10 damaged houses (Kec. Lubuk Attitude, Nagari Sundata, Kab. Pasaman)

• 1 unit of prayer room was damaged (Kec. Lubuk Attitude, Nagari Sundata, Kab. Pasaman)