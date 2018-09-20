Indonesia: Emergency Response to Earthquake-affected vulnerable people in North Lombok- IDN181 ( Concept Note)

Exactly one week after a 6.4 earthquake struck off the northern shore of Lombok island, another 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck inland on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 19:46 local time. Based on direct observation, damage is widespread over all of Lombok, especially in North Lombok where more than 90% of buildings were rendered uninhabitable.

Aftershocks still often occur with small intensity. As of August 24, 2018, there have been 1,089 recorded aftershocks. Because of the duration and severity of the aftershocks, most people are in a state of heightened sensitivity and are experiencing some level of distress. The most recent biggest aftershock occurred on August 9, 2018 (6.2 magnitude), and August 19, 2018 (6.9 magnitude). There are 555 casualties recorded so far according to the National Disaster Management Bureau (BNPB), with 14,033 reported injuries. 431,416 people were displaced (72,582 infants, 213,724 children under five, 59,603 pregnant women, and 31,724 elderly). 67,857 houses, 184 health facilities, and 458 school units were damaged.