Indonesia: Emergency Response on Central Kalimantan Floods - CI Situation Report #3 (22-23 September 2021)

1. SITUATION OVERVIEW

• Having the time of gradually receded, the volume of water rose again, and it's not only in Katingan Regency but also in Pulang Pisau Regency. The Central Kalimantan Disaster Management and Fire Department (BPBPK) said that there were 1,019 families (HHs) affected by the flood in Pulang Pisau Regency.

• Head of Central Kalimantan BPBPK, Erlin Hardi, stated that Pulang Pisau Regency is in an Emergency Alert status, with a total of 3 affected districts. In Kahayan Tengah (Pulang Pisau) District, the water height reaches 24 cm, while it overflowed the road for about 741 meters in length, and on such roads, open-closed traffic management is applied. In the Jabiren Raya District, water has varied in height, from 77 cm to 110 cm.

• Some puddles of water in the Katingan Regency are still found at several points, such as in 5 villages in Kamipang District.

• The total affected communities were 84 HHs or 281 people. The details are as follow: there are 20 HHs or 69 people in Neighborhood Association (RT) 1, 33 HHs or 105 people in RT 2, and 31 HHs or 107 people in RT 3.

2. GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

• Together with related institutions, the Pulang Pisau Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) is coordinating and collecting data on communities affected by the flood.

• The Central Kalimantan Government continues to monitor conditions and distributing food assistance to several villages affected in the Regencies of Katingan and Pulang Pisau.

3. CARITAS RESPONSE

• Caritas Diocese of Palangka Raya keeps collaborated with Caritas Diocese of Banjarmasin to distribute the emergency response assistance to affected communities in Katingan Regency through the Kasongan Parish.

• Caritas Palangka Raya is distributing necessities in the Hanua area, Banama District, Pulang Pisau Regency, which is affected by the overflowing Kahayan River.

• From the coordination with the Village Heads of Ramang and Hanua, it was found that there were 434 affected HHs.

• The "Bukit Rawi" road to the Hanua area cannot be accessed due to flooding, but the Village Heads of Ramang and Hanua assisted the Caritas team by providing Klotok (motorized boat) for the aid distribution process.

4. URGENT NEEDS

• The most needed by the affected communities in the Regencies of Katingan and Pulang Pisau are foods, temporary shelter, bedding, and blankets.

5. COORDINATION

• To coordinate for shifting the disaster response from Katingan Regency to Pulang Pisau Regency, and to coordinate with Caritas Indonesia's ER-DRR unit, for updating any information from the field.

