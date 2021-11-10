Indonesia
Indonesia: Emergency Response on Batu, Malang, East Java Floods (8-9 November 2021) - Situation Report #2
1. SITUATION OVERVIEW
Heavy rainfalls on Thursday, November 4, 2021, caused 8 villages to be hit by the flash floods in Batu, Malang, East Java. Until now, the rescue and evacuation effort to the affected communities is still being carried out.
Local Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) stated that 8 villages were affected by the flash flood, namely: Sidomulyo, Bulukerto, Sumberbrantas, Bumiaji, Tulungrejo, Punten, Sumbergondo and Giripurno. The BPBD also informed that the flash flood had caused 7 people dead, 6 injured, and 124 affected HHs. Damaged buildings 75, damaged vehicles 57 and dead livestock 128, including 10 cattle farms and 8 damaged farming area.