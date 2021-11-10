Indonesia

Indonesia: Emergency Response on Batu, Malang, East Java Floods (8-9 November 2021) - Situation Report #2

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

1. SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • Heavy rainfalls on Thursday, November 4, 2021, caused 8 villages to be hit by the flash floods in Batu, Malang, East Java. Until now, the rescue and evacuation effort to the affected communities is still being carried out.

  • Local Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) stated that 8 villages were affected by the flash flood, namely: Sidomulyo, Bulukerto, Sumberbrantas, Bumiaji, Tulungrejo, Punten, Sumbergondo and Giripurno. The BPBD also informed that the flash flood had caused 7 people dead, 6 injured, and 124 affected HHs. Damaged buildings 75, damaged vehicles 57 and dead livestock 128, including 10 cattle farms and 8 damaged farming area.

Related Content