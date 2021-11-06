Indonesia: Emergency Response on Batu, Malang, East Java Floods (4-6 November 2021) - Situation Report #1 [EN/ID]

Situation Overview

• Heavy rainfalls on Thursday, November 4, 2021, caused 6 villages to be hit by the flash floods in Batu, Malang, East Java. Until now, the rescue and evacuation effort to the affected communities is still being carried out.

• There are 2 centres of floods in Batu City:

1. The Selecta Area: Floods in this area are caused by the water channels that are unable to accommodate high rainfall. The water slowly enters the water channel towards the Brantas River and no damage or casualties in this area.

2. Sambong Village: This is a highland area located on the slope of a mountain where vegetables are grown. The heavy rains brought the soil into a small river and carries materials such as bamboo and other plant roots. This material clogged the water flow and damages the sides of small rivers, including houses on the banks. Locals confirmed that the river has never flooded even though it has been raining heavily so far.

• Local Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) stated that 6 Villages were affected by the flash flood, namely: Sidomulyo, Bulukerto, Sumberbrantas, Bumiaji, Tulungrejo, and Punten.

• The BPBD also informed that the flash flood had caused 6 people dead, 6 injured and 1 still missing, and 89 affected HHs. Damaged buildings 68, damaged vehicles 80 and dead livestock 107, including 10 cattle farms.