Indonesia: Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° MDRID013 - Lombok Earthquakes 18 months update

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Since the first 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Lombok, province of West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on 29 July 2018, four further earthquakes and multiple aftershocks impacted the districts of North Lombok, East Lombok, West Lombok, Central Lombok, Mataram, and Sumbawa island, in addition to Bali island. The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana or BNPB) reports that as of 1 October 2018, the impacts of the disaster are as in the infographic below.

The districts’ governments affected by the disaster issued a decree on verification of the number of severe damages that are eligible for government housing assistance within the categories of RISHA, RIKO, RIKA, RISBA, RISBARI. The Government has committed to provide the following cash stimulus for permanent shelter reconstruction:

Households with destroyed/heavily damaged houses: 50 million rupiah (approximately CHF 3,473) in 3 installments (target 75,138 units across the 7 Districts) Households with moderately damaged houses: 25 million rupiah (approximately CHF 1,737) – target data not available; and Households with lightly damaged houses: 15 million rupiah (approximately CHF 1,042) - target data missing

Another magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook the Island of Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on 17 March 2019, with depth of 19 km and followed within minutes by another earthquake of 5.2 magnitude with depth of 10 km and epicentre located in East Lombok. The earthquake was felt strongly in West Lombok, North Lombok, East Lombok, and mildly in Central Lombok and Mataram. No tsunami alert was issued by the authorities; however, people in Lombok panicked and evacuated to the nearest higher ground.

On 18 March 2019, PMI/ IFRC joint teams visited North Lombok and East Lombok districts for further assessment of damage and needs. An information bulletin was published on 22 March. The findings of the assessment did not reflect major needs. PMI, supported by IFRC, provided assistance to affected families without the need to revise the emergency plan of action.