Indonesia: Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° MDRID013 - Lombok Earthquakes 12 months update

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Since the first 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Lombok, province of West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on 29 July 2018, four further earthquakes and multiple aftershocks impacted the districts of North Lombok, East Lombok, West Lombok, Central Lombok, Mataram, and Sumbawa island, in addition to Bali island. The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana, BNPB reports that as of 1 October 2018, the impacts of the disaster are as in the infographic below4 .

The districts’ governments affected by the disaster have issued a decree on verification of the number of severe damages that are eligible for government housing assistance within the categories of RISHA, RIKO, RIKA, RISBA, RISBARI. The Government has committed to provide the following cash stimulus for permanent shelter reconstruction: