Indonesia: Economic and Food Price Bulletin, October 2022

Key Messages

● The global food price index has been consistently declining after reaching its peak in March 2022. The agreement reached on 22 July to revive trade from the Black Sea Ports, including exports of wheat and vegetable oils, has helped ease the pressure on global food prices.

● Nonetheless, the rising price of agricultural inputs, especially fertilizer continues to be a cause for concern. The war in Ukraine has brought the global fertilizer price back to the level of the 2008/2009 crisis. In April 2022 (the peak), it showed a 27% increase from January.

● In addition, from May to August, high food inflation (above 5%) was recorded in almost all low- and middle- income countries, according to the World Bank. Around 94% low-income, 89% lower-middle, 89% upper-middle and 85% high-income countries experienced high food inflation.

● Amidst the current global disruptions fuelled by the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine, Indonesia has managed to maintain steady economic growth indicating at least a partial recovery from COVID-19.

In Q2 2022, the GDP grew by 5.44% on a yearly basis (YoY) and was 5.01% higher than the previous quarter (QtQ).

● However, the National Statistics Agency (BPS) reported a 7-year record-high annual inflation rate of 5.95% in September 2022, up from 4.69% registered in August. This was mainly driven by the fuel price hike after the Government increased the price of subsidised fuel by 30% on 3 September 2022.

● In September, the price of food started to decrease, helping to restrain YoY inflation although certain commodities (e.g. eggs) continued to record staggering high prices.

● In line with inflation data in September 2022, the prices of almost all strategic food commodities declined compared to August. Only the prices of wheat flour, rice, and eggs remained relatively stable compared to the previous month.

Nonetheless, when observing YoY trends, the prices of almost all food commodities have recorded significant increases compared to September 2021, especially chilies, vegetable oil, eggs, wheat flour and shallots putting additional pressure on households’ purchasing power.