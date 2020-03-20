Indonesia, East Timor - Floods (BNPB, BMKG, DG ECHO, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 March 2020)

Widespread floods triggered by heavy rainfall have been affecting West Java Province over the last few days, leading to casualties and damage.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), more than 400 people have been displaced, approximately 115,200 people affected across Bandung Regency. The same source reports, 190 houses flooded in Depok City due to the overflow of Angke River.

Since 13 March, floods have been occurring in Dili, East Timor. The government reported that there are 4,000 households or 25,000 people affected. Even though the floods receded, affected communities are still in need of essential relief items such as food and drinking water.

The government are yet to declare an emergency phase or response for the flood. Up until today, the government is supporting the affected communities by providing and distributing food items.