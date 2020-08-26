Indonesia: East Kalimantan Floods, Operation Update Report n° 1 (DREF n° MDRID015)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

A severe weather warning from May to June 2020 was issued by the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG, Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan Geofisika) covering several parts of Indonesia, including Aceh, Riau, Riau Islands, Bengkulu, South Sumatra, West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, and several parts of Kalimantan. In line with this forecast, heavy and intense rain on Thursday to Friday (21 to 22 May 2020) has submerged 11 villages of eight sub-districts in Samarinda city, East Kalimantan province. Responding to this event, the mayor of Samarinda City declared a 14-day emergency response period from 22 May – 4 June 2020.

As many as 12,651 households or 41,837 people were affected, one person was heavily injured and at least four people have died in the aftermath of the flood, while 605 people had been evacuated to safer places. Due to the COVID19 situation, Samarinda City Disaster Management Agency (Badan Penanggulangan Bencana Daerah, BPBD Kota Samarinda) did not establish IDP centers. The majority of the displaced was evacuated to PKK (Pemberdayaan Kesejahteraan Keluarga, Family Welfare Movement) building, most of which then moved to their relatives’ houses. About six houses, three school buildings, six houses of prayers and a state-owned building have also been affected. The state electricity company temporarily shut down electricity for safety reasons after the heavy rains.