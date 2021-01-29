Indonesia: East Kalimantan Floods, Final Report (DREF n° MDRID015)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

A severe weather warning from May to June 2020 was issued by the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan Geofisika, BMKG) covering several parts of Indonesia, including Aceh, Riau, Riau Islands, Bengkulu, South Sumatra, West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, and several parts of Kalimantan. In line with this forecast, heavy and intense rain from 21 to 22 May 2020 causing floods and submerged 11 villages from eight subdistricts in Samarinda city, East Kalimantan province. Responding to this event, the mayor of Samarinda City declared a 14-day emergency response period from 22 May to 4 June 2020.

As many as 12,651 households or 41,837 people were affected, one person was heavily injured and at least four people have died in the aftermath of the flood, while 605 people were evacuated to safer places. Due to the COVID-19 situation, Samarinda City Disaster Management Agency (Badan Penanggulangan Bencana Daerah, BPBD Kota Samarinda) did not establish IDP centers. The majority of the displaced was evacuated to PKK (Pemberdayaan Kesejahteraan Keluarga, Family Welfare Movement) building, most of which then moved to their relatives’ houses.

About six houses, three school buildings, six houses of prayers and a state-owned building have also been affected.

The state electricity company temporarily shut down electricity for safety reasons after the heavy rains.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

PMI has been on the ground since the onset of the flood. At the beginning of the response phase, a total of 33 personnel from branch and provincial level mobilized to support the evacuation process, conduct impact assessment, distribute food items, and coordinate with relevant stakeholder present in the field during the first week of response.

PMI East Kalimantan province transported a set of inflatable boats, 200 set of hygiene kits, 200 sheets of tarpaulins and 200 sheets of blankets from the regional warehouse in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan to PMI Samarinda City.

PMI Samarinda City branch distributed food packages in Temindung Permai village, provided psychosocial support services to people in the same village, helped evacuate two dead bodies and established a health post services in cooperation with Puskesmas Remaja (Pusat Kesehatan Masyarakat Remaja, adolescent health center) and IA. Moeis Hospital. Additionally, PMI also distributed 7,800 liters of clean water, reaching 324 displaced people.

PMI Samarinda City branch conducted and initial needs assessment as well as a follow up assessment in June, based on several recommendations from the local community and was in close coordination with the local government from district- to neigbourhood committee-level (the smallest administrative unit) or Rukun Tetangga (RT) from the assessment phase to the implementation of activities including the distribution of relief items and the implementation of the lessons learned workshop.

In summary, PMI Samarinda City branch has distributed 407 sets of hygiene kits, 385 sets of family kits, 208 sets of baby kits, 301 sets of cleaning kits, 318 sheets of blankets, 942 units of mosquito nets, 50 sheets of tarpaulins, 407 sets of COVID-19 kits and 420 sets of disinfectant kits. In addition, hand-washing facilities had been installed in 20 targeted areas, with IEC materials for hygiene and health promotion adjacent to each facility. PMI East Kalimantan province in collaboration with four local radios have broadcasted public service announcements from the second week of August 2020 until the end of September 2020, as well as talk show on radio discussing different themes such as health and hygiene promotion, psychosocial support during a pandemic from the third to the fourth week of August 2020.

PMI Samarinda City also completed post-distribution monitoring on the third week of September 2020, an online workshop for wildfires contingency plan with all PMI branches in East Kalimantan province as well as a lessons learned workshop on the fourth week of September 2020. A total of 47 PMI personnel (17 women, 30 men) from provincial and branch level were involved in the operation, four of which were board members, 10 of whom were staff and 32 volunteers.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

IFRC country cluster support team (CCST) for Indonesia and Timor-Leste consists of a head of office and technical capacities in disaster management, health, water, sanitation and hygiene, national society development, communication, community engagement and accountability (CEA) and support services in finance, human resources and administration.

Partner National Societies present include American Red Cross, Japanese Red Cross Society, German Red Cross, and Qatar Red Crescent. The ICRC is also present in-country to support the set up for restoring family link (RFL) services as and when required.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

PMI Samarinda City branch and East Kalimantan province were in close coordination with the local authorities who were involved in every planned activity, including the latest needs assessment, monitoring the distribution of household items in targeted areas, as well as workshop for forest fire contingency plan and lesson learn.