Indonesia Earthquakes & Tsunami 2018: Work Report 1

Situation Update

A strong earthquake of Richter scale magnitude 7.4 (scale of earthquake confirmed by the Government of Indonesia. Record by the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System shows magnitude 7.5) struck off the province of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on 28 September 2018. More than 170 aftershocks and the tsunami wave were recorded in Palu city, Donggala and Mamuju regency. As of 30 September afternoon, initial report from the Government of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) indicated that at least 832 people [remark], mainly in Palu city, have been confirmed dead. Thousands of houses and infrastructure were damaged. The impact in Donggala, Mamuju and surrounding areas are still under assessment and the full extent of damage and number of casualties remains unknown.

Many families have lost their loved ones, home, means of livelihood and personal belongings. The roads and bridges are damaged and the accessibility to some remoted areas is challenging. Communication lines and power outages are also disrupted. The functionality of the main airport in Palu has been hampered that further hinder humanitarian actions.

At this moment, search & rescue efforts are ongoing. Medical and health services, food and non-food items and emergency shelter are urgently needed.

One month ago also in Indonesia, a series of strong earthquakes hit Lombok Island, which is located at approximately 70 minute flight-hour to Central Sulawesi, have also caused large level of damages. Relief efforts are still ongoing for the Lombok earthquake affected communities.

_ [Remark] The Government of Indonesia is currently synchronizing and verifying reports from different levels. During this period of time, there will be a discrepancy between reports depending on different sources. At the moment, HKRC quotes the government’s disaster management authority (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana, BNPB) to report figures on casualties unless specify._

Hong Kong Red Cross Actions

On 1 October, HKRC has mobilized HKD 200,000 to support the immediate relief effort in Indonesia for the earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi, through the International Red Cross. HKRC is monitoring the latest situation and in close contact with Indonesia Red Cross Society (Palang Merah Indonesia, PMI) and the International Red Cross for further support based on detail need assessment.

HKRC is launching an appeal in Hong Kong from 2 October 2018 for the “Indonesia Earthquakes and Tsunami 2018” operation, in order to further support the large humanitarian needs on the ground triggered by the recent earthquakes and tsunami in Central Sulawesi, and previously in Lombok Island.

In August 2018, HKRC has launched an emergency appeal in Hong Kong for Indonesia Lombok earthquake humanitarian needs. Thanks to the generous support from the Hong Kong public, more than HKD 706,000 has been raised and has been mobilized to support relief activities. In total, HKRC mobilized HKD 3.35 million for the ongoing Lombok earthquake operation. A staff will be deployed to Indonesia to support planning, monitoring, evaluation and reporting of the operation. For details, please refer to these work reports.

Red Cross Actions

International Red Cross has already mobilized HKD 6 million from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to support the Indonesia Red Cross Society for the immediate response. On 1 October, the International Red Cross has expanded its previous emergency appeal for Lombok earthquake and now seeking over HKD 160 million for both earthquake operations in Central Sulawesi and Lombok. It aims at assisting in total 40,000 families in Central Sulawesi and in Lombok.

For the earthquake in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Red Cross Society (Palang Merah Indonesia, PMI) has been providing the following emergency relief services:

15 ambulance crew, 6 assessment teams, 74 staff or volunteers have been deployed to support the search and rescue, evacuation, first aid, emergency assessment and logistics. A team of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), 5 medical teams or field clinics are planned to be mobilized shortly.

Mobilizing 15 water trucks, 480 body bags, 3,650 blankets, 1,690 sleeping mats, 1,660 tarpaulins, 1,250 mosquito nets, 650 mattresses, 5,600 hygiene kits and 947 baby kits for emergency distribution

Further assistance, including mobilization of global emergency response services is under active consideration depending on the current rapid assessment on the ground.

For actions for Indonesia Lombok earthquake operation, please refer to these work reports

General Enquiry

Please call 2802-0016, fax to 2802-0017 or email to relief@redcross.org.hk.

For emergency tracing service enquiries, please click here or call 2507-7135.