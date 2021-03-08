Indonesia
Indonesia, Earthquakes in Mentawai Islands Regency, West Sumatra (14:32 Mar 5 2021)
Description
➢ UPDATE: Friday, 05 March 2021 Pkl. 23:30 WIB
➢ Description:
✓ Strength; 5.8 SR
✓ Location; 1.76 LS - 99.14 East Longitude
✓ Depth; 24 Km
➢ Location:
✓ Kec. Sipora Utara
✓ Kec. Sipora Selatan
✓ Kec. Siberut Barat Daya
✓ Kec. Siberut Selatan
✓ Kec. Siberut Barat
✓ Kec. Siberut Utara
✓ Kec. Siberut Tengah
✓ Kec. Sikakap
✓ Kec. Pagai Selatan
✓ Kec. Pagai Utara
✓ Kab. Pesisir Selatan
➢ Casualties:
± 100 families affected in the district. Southwest Siberut
➢ Material Disadvantages:
1 Unit medical facility
➢ Efforts:
❖ The local BPBD coordinates with relevant agencies to carry out monitoring and data collection
➢ Initial Current Conditions:
The earthquake was felt in the district. Kep. Mentawai ± 5 seconds
The earthquake was felt weak for ± 5 seconds in Kab. South Coast
People don't panic
The earthquake did not have the potential for a Tsunami
➢ Latest condition:
The earthquake was felt in 10 Districts in Kab. Kep. Mentawai (with different MMI scales), namely;
❖ Kec. Sipora Utara
❖ Kec. Sipora Selatan
❖ Kec. Siberut Barat Daya
❖ Kec. Siberut Selatan
❖ Kec. Siberut Barat
❖ Kec. Siberut Utara
❖ Kec. Siberut Tengah
❖ Kec. Sikakap
❖ Kec. Pagai Selatan
❖ Kec. Pagai Utara
10 Districts Kab. Kep. Mentawai no casualties and damage due to the earthquake
✓ Kec. Southwest Siberut, Ds. In Pasakiat Taileleu, there are ± 100 families taking shelter in the sub-district office and high school
Aftershocks
Regency. South Coast
❖ BPBD. Pesisir Selatan has visited the point of the earthquake and there are no casualties or damage due to the earthquake
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Mentawai Islands Regency, West Sumatra
Casualties
Affected Families: 100
Affected Persons: 500
Damages
Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 1