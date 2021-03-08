Indonesia, Earthquakes in Mentawai Islands Regency, West Sumatra (14:32 Mar 5 2021)

Description

➢ UPDATE: Friday, 05 March 2021 Pkl. 23:30 WIB

➢ Description:

✓ Strength; 5.8 SR

✓ Location; 1.76 LS - 99.14 East Longitude

✓ Depth; 24 Km

➢ Location:

✓ Kec. Sipora Utara

✓ Kec. Sipora Selatan

✓ Kec. Siberut Barat Daya

✓ Kec. Siberut Selatan

✓ Kec. Siberut Barat

✓ Kec. Siberut Utara

✓ Kec. Siberut Tengah

✓ Kec. Sikakap

✓ Kec. Pagai Selatan

✓ Kec. Pagai Utara

✓ Kab. Pesisir Selatan

➢ Casualties:

± 100 families affected in the district. Southwest Siberut

➢ Material Disadvantages:

1 Unit medical facility

➢ Efforts:

❖ The local BPBD coordinates with relevant agencies to carry out monitoring and data collection

➢ Initial Current Conditions:

The earthquake was felt in the district. Kep. Mentawai ± 5 seconds

The earthquake was felt weak for ± 5 seconds in Kab. South Coast

People don't panic

The earthquake did not have the potential for a Tsunami

➢ Latest condition:

The earthquake was felt in 10 Districts in Kab. Kep. Mentawai (with different MMI scales), namely;

10 Districts Kab. Kep. Mentawai no casualties and damage due to the earthquake

✓ Kec. Southwest Siberut, Ds. In Pasakiat Taileleu, there are ± 100 families taking shelter in the sub-district office and high school

Aftershocks

Regency. South Coast

❖ BPBD. Pesisir Selatan has visited the point of the earthquake and there are no casualties or damage due to the earthquake

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Mentawai Islands Regency, West Sumatra

Casualties

Affected Families: 100

Affected Persons: 500

Damages

Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 1