15 Jul 2019

Indonesia - Earthquakes (JRC, GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Jul 2019 View Original
  • A strong earthquake of 7.3 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in southern North Maluku Province (northern Maluku archipelago) on 14 July at 9.10 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 7 km south-east of Besui village (South Halmahera Regency).
  • A small tsunami of 12 cm (peak to peak) was recorded across the bay but could have been higher closer to the epicentre. The European Commission's Joint Research Centre estimates a maximum height of 90 cm.
  • Up to 10,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 58,000 to strong shaking. One fatality has been reported by media sources and damaged houses close to the epicentre. Communications and electricity have been restored in most areas.
  • Several aftershocks between 5.0 M and 5.8 M were felt in the area and on neighbouring Bacan Island early on 15 July. Tremors were also felt in to Manado, Ambon, Ternate, Manlea, Gorontalo, Sorong, Bolang, and Mongondow.

