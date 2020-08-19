Indonesia – Earthquakes (DG ECHO partners, government, AHA Centre, GDACS, USGS, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2020)

Two strong and close earthquakes of 6.9 M and 6.8 M at a depth of 26 and 22 km, occurred in the eastern Indian Ocean, approximately 139 km off the central coast of Bengkulu Province (southern Sumatra) on 18 August at 22.29 UTC (05.29 local time) and 22.23 UTC (05.23 local time).

According to sea level tide gauge, a small tsunami of 16 cm was recorded in Seblat, 96 km north of Bengkulu City; the European Commission's Joint Research Centre recorded a similar height along the coast.

There were no reports of casualties or major damage to buildings. The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported several aftershocks and warned people to avoid unstable buildings. The earthquake impact is still being assessed by relevant stakeholders.