Indonesia: Earthquakes and Tsunami - Sulawesi - Emergency Plan of Action MDRID013 Operation Update n°10

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Appeal History

29 July 2018: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Lombok, province of West Nusa Tenggara, at 05:47h local time.

31 July: IFRC allocates CHF 211,569 from the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to enable PMI to meet the humanitarian needs of 1,000 households (4,000 people).

5 August: A second and stronger earthquake, of 7.0 magnitude and depth of 15km hits Lombok at 19:46h local time.

7 August: Emergency Appeal for CHF 8.9 million is launched to support PMI in providing assistance to 20,000 households for 18 months. DREF loan is increased to a total of CHF 500,000.

9 and 18 August: New 5.9 and 6.4 magnitude earthquakes strike Lombok. According to BNPB, the four quakes killed more than 510 people, injured at least 7,100 others, and displaced more than 431,000 people.

21 September: The Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) for Lombok operation is issued.

28 September: A major earthquake, of 7.4 magnitude, rocks Central Sulawesi at 17:02h, at a depth of 10km, followed by a Tsunami wave which mostly hit coastal areas of Donggala and Palu regencies.

29 September: IFRC allocates CHF 750,000 from DREF, bringing the total DREF advance for this Emergency Appeal to CHF 1.25 million.

30 September: Revised Emergency Appeal, incorporating the Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami, is issued, seeking CHF 22 million to enable PMI to deliver assistance to 40,000 households – 20,000 in Lombok and 20,000 in Central Sulawesi for 20 months.

31 October: The EPoA for Sulawesi operation is issued.

8 November: The emergency appeal is further revised to include mid- to longer-term recovery needs in the affected areas as well investing in increased preparedness and resilience for both affected communities and local actors such as PMI’s branches, seeking up to CHF 38.5 million to enable PMI to deliver assistance to 40,000 households – 20,000 in Lombok and 20,000 in Central Sulawesi for 30 months.

25 November to 4 December: Recovery needs assessment is carried out for Lombok & Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami operations. The assessment recommendations will inform an integrated multi-sectoral recovery programme approach and revision of the emergency appeals.

10 December: Preliminary report on recovery assessment results have been presented to PMI Leadership/IFRC Team and followed up with drafting on detail recovery plan of action which targeted to 8,000 household for core package (shelter and latrines) through cash-based intervention, and 20,000 household for community resilience package (health, PSS, WASH, DRR, livelihood, NSD).

27 December: The emergency appeal is revised for a third time, incorporating the Sunda Straits tsunami, seeking up to CHF 38.9 million to enable PMI to deliver assistance to 41,400 households – 20,000 in Lombok, 20,000 in Central Sulawesi and 1,400 in areas affected by the Sunda Straits Tsunami for 30 months.