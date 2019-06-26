26 Jun 2019

Indonesia: Earthquakes and Tsunami - Sulawesi - Emergency Plan of Action MDRID013 6-month update

from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society

PMI Central Sulawesi has been on the ground since the onset of the disaster. PMI has deployed almost 1,400 volunteers from branches in Central Sulawesi and across Indonesia. These volunteers are running clinics (mobile and fixed), providing referral services and psychosocial support, setting up emergency shelter sites, distributing water and relief items, among other things. PMI also mobilized assets from the province and other areas to augment local capacities in the districts.
PMI continues to deliver assistance, supported by partners, including IFRC technical specialists, to fulfill responsibilities delegated to it by the National Disaster Management Agency (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana – BNPB) such as the reception and distribution of relief items received through the government-to-government pipeline, in addition to managing those coming through the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement. See Detailed Operational Plan for outputs.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

IFRC has a Country Cluster Support Team (CCST) for Indonesia and Timor-Leste consisting of a head of office and technical capacities in disaster management, health, water, sanitation and hygiene, National Society development (including protection, gender and inclusion - PGI), communication, community engagement and accountability (CEA) and support services in finance, human resources and administration.
PMI works with the IFRC and ICRC as well as PNS in-country including the American Red Cross, Australian Red Cross and Japanese Red Cross Society. All these partners are coordinating with PMI as the Movement’s lead agency for both operations in Lombok, Sulawesi and Sunda Strait.
The Japanese Red Cross has been supporting the implementation of the health activities, specifically a clinic in Tompe and distribution of mosquito nets. The Turkish Red Cross has been playing a role in relief distribution, setting up tents and supplying non-food items (NFIs), as well as supporting the rehabilitation of one school. The German Red Cross has a representative in Palu, providing support for WASH. The American Red Cross has provided staff from its delegation in Jakarta to support admin and shelter/relief assessments.
Information sharing and coordination meetings are led by PMI and have been taking place since the first earthquake in Lombok. The IFRC is supporting engagement with the international media to reflect the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement’s response and support resource mobilization efforts.
On 22 February, a coordination meeting was conducted at Palu basecamp with PMI, IFRC and Turkish Red Crescent participating. Among the things discussed during the meeting was PMI long term plan, including introduction of organizational design for the province to handle the operation. During the meeting, PMI, led by the head of the Disaster Management Division, also announced that the National Society will no longer be providing transitional shelters. This was based on internal discussions which considered the political context in Indonesia and the decision was made to be in line with the government’s programmes for the affected population in Sulawesi. IFRC, which is in country to provide support to PMI, has conformed and will continue to conform with the recovery plan of PMI.
Movement coordination meetings are conducted with partner National Societies and ICRC to discuss the response to date and how to best support the National Society’s continued efforts in a coordinated manner. Bilateral support from Singapore Red Cross, Turkish Red Crescent, Malaysian Red Crescent, Kuwait Red Crescent, German Red Cross, Hong Kong branch of the Red Cross Society of China, Turkish Red Crescent Society and Qatar Red Crescent were also received to support the three operations.
Global and regional tools were activated to support the operation since the onset of the disaster. This has since been replaced by longer-term delegates handling the operation in support of PMI.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

PMI and the IFRC work closely with BNPB and the Ministry of Social Affairs (MOSA) on the response to the disasters.
PMI is also in close coordination with the District Health Office (DHO) to obtain updated information on the immediate medical needs of injured people, especially those who need further medical assistance.
IFRC participates in meetings of the humanitarian country team chaired by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) held both during disasters and non-emergency times. At national level, MOSA, PMI and IFRC co-lead the sub-cluster on shelter and settlements, which falls under the wider umbrella of the Displacement and Protection cluster led by the Indonesian government. PMI and IFRC have been in close coordination with the national cluster system and have been supporting MOSA in leading the sub-cluster since the earthquakes in Lombok in August.
This has extended to Sulawesi after the earthquake and tsunami on 28 September to share information on rapid assessment results, contribute to the joint needs assessment and government response plan, analyse gaps and potential support of other organization and the mechanism of cluster coordination at all levels. Further support to the shelter sub-cluster coordination including additional technical support and human resources to meet both emergency and longer-term needs (including strengthening national capacity) is still under discussion.
PMI also participates in relevant national and provincial cluster coordination meetings where possible, and IFRC maintains contact and shares information with the AHA Centre, of which PMI has an embedded member in the ASEAN emergency response and assessment team (ASEAN ERAT) as well as the Humanitarian County Team (HCT).

