28 Dec 2018

Indonesia: Earthquakes and Tsunami - Revised Emergency Appeal n° MDRID013 (Appeal revision 27 December 2018)

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 27 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (805.35 KB)

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 38.9 million Swiss francs, to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Indonesian Red Cross – Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI) – to deliver assistance and support to an estimated 167,000 people (41,400 households) for 30 months.

Indonesia has been struck by three significant disasters in the space of the last six months of 2018: 29 July and 5, 9 and 18 August Lombok Earthquakes; 28 September Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami; and 22 December Sunda Straits Tsunami. This Emergency Appeal is considered as an overarching appeal to provide an effective and efficient platform to support the National Society in its efforts to respond to the immediate and mid- to longer-term recovery needs of the most vulnerable affected communities, and to help these communities be better prepared and more resilient against future similar disasters.

The operation focuses on the following areas of intervention: shelter; livelihoods and basic needs; health; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); protection, gender and inclusion (PGI); migration and displacement; disaster risk reduction (DRR); and National Society capacity enhancement. Details will be provided in the respective revised Emergency Plans of Actions (EPoAs) for Lombok, Sulawesi and Sunda Straits following the completion of early recovery assessments.

This revised Emergency Appeal also covers activities relating to shelter cluster coordination as well as those supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Restoring Family Links (RFL), management of the dead, and forensics, and also reflects the deployment of Emergency Response Units.

