Indonesia: Earthquakes and Tsunami - (Revised) Emergency Appeal n° MDRID013

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 22 million Swiss francs (with a funding gap of approximately 17 million Swiss francs), increasing from 8.9 million Swiss francs, to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Indonesian Red Cross – Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI) – to deliver assistance and support to an estimated 160,000 people (40,000 households) for 20 months. The operation will focus on the following main areas of interventions: shelter; livelihoods and basic needs; health; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); protection, gender and inclusion (PGI); disaster risk reduction (DRR); and National Society and local actor (branch) capacity enhancement.

This revised Emergency Appeal also seeks funding for activities relating to shelter cluster coordination as well as those supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the following main areas of interventions: Restoring Family Links (RFL), management of the dead, and forensics. Details will be provided in the respective Emergency Plan of Actions (EPoAs) for Lombok and Sulawesi following assessments.

This Revised Emergency Appeal takes into consideration that the Government of Indonesia has declared it will accept international support which meets its needs. It also acknowledges the capacities in-country and the need for complementary funding support to enable PMI to deliver assistance to the most affected vulnerable communities. Scaling up the current appeal rather than launching a separate new one will also enable PMI and IFRC to fundraise and deliver support in a concerted manner based on need rather than competition of funding between operations.