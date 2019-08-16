Indonesia: Earthquakes and Tsunami - Lombok - Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° MDRID013

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

29 July 2018: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Lombok, province of West Nusa Tenggara, at 05:47 local time.

31 July: IFRC allocates CHF 211,569 from the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to enable PMI to meet the humanitarian needs of 1,000 households (4,000 people).

5 August: A second stronger earthquake, of 7.0 magnitude and depth of 15km hits Lombok at 19:46 local time.

7 August: The Emergency Appeal (EA) was launched, seeking 8.9 million CHF to assist 80,000 people affected by earthquakes in Lombok for 18 months.

9 and 18 August: New 5.9 and 6.4 magnitude earthquakes strike Lombok. According to BNPB, the four quakes killed more than 510 people, injured at least 7,100 others, and displaced more than 431,000 people.

17 August: Operations Update No 1 is published to highlight Indonesia Red Cross (PMI) response with support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

26 August: The transition process from emergency to recovery phase in Lombok starts following the announcement by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

21 September: The Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) for Lombok operation is issued.

28 September: Operations Update No 2 is published to provide notification on the EPoA issuance to the public, Movement partners and other partner organizations. It was also to inform the operational budget and key interventions that can be supported with the amount of funding received and expected to be received.

1 October: Emergency Appeal revision 1 is published incorporating the Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami operation, seeking CHF 22 million to enable PMI to deliver assistance to 40,000 households – 20,000 in Lombok and 20,000 in Central Sulawesi.

7 November: Operations Update 5 published to provide a comprehensive summary on current response situation for the Lombok earthquake.

08 November: Emergency Appeal revision 2 is published seeking up to CHF 38.5 million to enable PMI to deliver assistance to 40,000 households – 20,000 in Lombok and 20,000 in Central Sulawesi for 30 months, and includes midterm to longer-term recovery needs in the affected areas as well investing in increased preparedness and resilience for both affected communities and local actors such as PMI’s branches,

11 December: Operations Update 7 is published to provide a comprehensive summary on current response situation for the Lombok earthquake.

27 December: Emergency Appeal revision 3 is published to include response to Sunda Straits Tsunami of 22 December 2018.

14 January: Operations Update 9 is published to provide a comprehensive summary on current response situation for the Lombok earthquake.

11 March: Revised Emergency Plan of Action 1 for Lombok earthquake operation is published, seeking CHF 10,340,223 to assist 80,000 people in 30 months, until 28 February 2021.

29 March: Operations Update 11 is published to inform the publication of the revised Emergency Plans of Action for operations in Lombok, Sulawesi and Sunda Straits

03 May: Operations Update 13 is published to provide a comprehensive summary of the current response situation for the Lombok earthquake.

10 June: Six-month report is published to provide a comprehensive summary of the progress of the Lombok operation after six months