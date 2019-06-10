Indonesia: Earthquakes and Tsunami –Lombok - Emergency appeal n° MDRID013, Six-month report

Main actions and reports produced:

29 July 2018: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Lombok, province of West Nusa Tenggara, at 05:47 local time

31 July 2018: IFRC allocates CHF 211,569 from the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to enable PMI to meet the humanitarian needs of 1,000 households (4,000 people)

5 August 2018: A second and stronger earthquake, of 7.0 magnitude and depth of 15km hits Lombok at 19:46 local time

7 August 2018: The Emergency Appeal (EA) was launched, seeking 8.9 million CHF to assist 80,000 people affected by earthquakes in Lombok for 18 months.

9 and 18 August 2018: New 5.9 and 6.4 magnitude earthquakes strike Lombok. According to BNPB, the four quakes killed more than 510 people, injured at least 7,100 others, and displaced more than 431,000 people

17 August 2018: Operations Update (OU) 1 published to highlight Indonesia Red Cross (PMI) response with support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)

21 September 2018: The Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) for Lombok operation is issued

28 September 2018: OU No 2 is published to provide notification on the EPoA issuance to the public, Movement partners and other partner organizations. It was also to inform the operational budget and key interventions that can be supported with the amount of funding received and expected to be received

1 October 2018: Emergency Appeal (EA) revision 1 published to incorporate the Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami, seeking CHF 22 million to enable PMI to deliver assistance to 40,000 households – 20,000 in Lombok and 20,000 in Central Sulawesi

7 November 2018: OU 5 published to provide a comprehensive summary on current response situation for the Lombok earthquake

08 November 2018: EA revision No 1 Published to include mid- to longer-term recovery needs in the affected areas as well investing in increased preparedness and resilience for both affected communities and local actors such as PMI’s branches, seeking up to CHF 38.5 million to enable PMI to deliver assistance to 40,000 households – 20,000 in Lombok and 20,000 in Central Sulawesi for 30 months.

11 December 2018: OU 7 published to provide a comprehensive summary on current response situation for the Lombok earthquake.

27 December 2018: EA revision No 2 published to include response to Sunda Straits Tsunami of 22 December 2018

14 Jan 2019: OU 9 published to provide a comprehensive summary on current response situation for the Lombok earthquake.

11 March 2019: EPOA revision 1 on Lombok earthquake operation was published, seeking CHF 10,340,223 to assist 80,000 people in 30 months, until 28 February 2021.

03 May 2019: OU 13 Published to provide a comprehensive summary on current response situation for the Lombok earthquake.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Since the first 6.4 magnitude earthquake magnitude earthquake hit Lombok, province of West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on Sunday 29 July 2018, four further earthquakes and multiple aftershocks have impacted the districts of North Lombok, East Lombok, West Lombok, Central Lombok and Mataram in addition to Bali and Sumbawa islands. According to BNPB reports as of 1 October 2018, the disaster impacts of Lombok Earthquake is as highlighted in the infographics.

The Districts Government affected by the disaster has verified and issued a decree on verification of the number of severe damages that eligible for government house assistance with category of RISHA, RIKO, RIKA, RISBA, RISBARI. The Government has committed to provide the following cash stimulus for permanent reconstruction to the EQ affected populations:

HHs with destroyed / heavily damaged houses: 50 million rupiah (approximately CHF 3,473) in 3 installments (target 75,138 units across the 7 Districts) HHs with moderately damaged houses: 25 million rupiah or approximately CHF 1,737 (missing target data); HHs with lightly damaged houses: 15 million rupiah or approximately CHF1,042 (missing target data);

Beneficiaries in group-1 (total/heavy damage) above are requested to choose amongst 3 earthquake resistant house design options:

RISHA: design based on a pre-cast concrete block frame; RIKA: design based on timber frame; RIKO: design based on RC frame and masonry infill; RISBA: design based on steel frame RISBARI: design based on galvanized C-channel steel frame

On 17 March 2019, an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude shook the Island of Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara at 15:00 hours (local time) with the depth of 19 km and followed by another earthquake of 5.2 magnitude at 15:07 hours (local time) with the depth of 10 km, with epicenter close to East Lombok. The Earthquake was felt in West Lombok, North Lombok, East Lombok, Central Lombok and Mataram. No tsunami alert issued by the authorities. People in Lombok panicked and evacuated to the nearest higher ground.

On 18 March 2019, PMI/ IFRC joint teams visited North Lombok and East Lombok districts for further assessment of losses and the needs. An information bulletin was published on 22 March. The findings of the assessment did not point major needs, and PMI supported by IFRC provided assistance to affected families without the need to revise the emergency plan of action.

PMI continues providing services to the public such as health care, psychosocial support services, safe water distribution, shelters, and distribution of food and non-food Items.