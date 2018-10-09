Indonesia: Earthquakes and Tsunami - Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° MDRID013

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

29 July 2018: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Lombok, province of West Nusa Tenggara, at 05:47h local time.

31 July: IFRC allocates CHF 211,569 from the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to enable PMI to meet the humanitarian needs of 1,000 households (4,000 people).

5 August: A second and stronger earthquake, of 7.0 magnitude and depth of 15km hits Lombok at 19:46h local time.

7 August: Emergency Appeal for CHF 8.9 million is launched to support PMI in providing assistance to 20,000 households. DREF loan is increased to a total of CHF 500,000.

9 and 18 August: New 5.9 and 6.4 magnitude earthquakes strike Lombok. According to BNPB, the four quakes killed more than 510 people, injured at least 7,100 others, and displaced more than 431,000 people.

28 September: A major earthquake, of 7.4 magnitude, rocks Central Sulawesi at 17:02h, at a depth of 10km, followed by a Tsunami wave which mostly hit coastal areas of Donggala and Palu regencies.

29 September: IFRC allocates CHF 750,000 from DREF, bringing the total DREF advance for this Emergency Appeal to CHF 1.25 million.

1 October: Revised Emergency Appeal, incorporating the Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami, is issued, seeking CHF 22 million to enable PMI to deliver assistance to 40,000 households – 20,000 in Lombok and 20,000 in Central Sulawesi.

Sets of earthquakes have struck off Donggala Regency, province of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia from 14:00h West Indonesia local time with the strongest magnitude of 7.4 at 17:02h, on Friday, 28 September 2018 and continued with 76 aftershocks ranging from magnitudes of 2.9 to 6.3 afterwards.

The epicentre was located in the mainland at 7.7 South and 119.85 East at a depth of 10km. The earthquake also triggered tsunami warning for areas of west of Donggala, north of Donggala, north of Mamuju and Palu city according to Indonesian Meteorological and climatological and Geophysical Agency. The tsunami warning was later lifted around 17:39h local time. However, the Indonesian Meteorological, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) has confirmed the event of 1.5 metre of tsunami wave that hit Palu, Donggala and Mamuju. The impact in Palu has been severe, while information regarding the tsunami’s impact in Donggala and Mamuju is yet to be confirmed.

National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) recorded the impact as per 8 October 2018 indicates that 1,948 people died, 835 people reported missing, 10,679 injured 74,444 people are displaced and 65,733 houses damaged and major infrastructure damaged in Palu, Sigi and Donggala. Given the difficulties to access affected areas like Sigi and Donggala, these numbers are expected to rise as the assessment is ongoing on the ground.

The earthquake also triggered at least three pockets of significant liquefaction, damaging or obliterating several communities. As per BNPB, an estimated 4,000 houses were affected by liquefaction.

BNPB and the regional disaster management agency (BPBD) are coordinating the response and collating information on the earthquake’s impact. Access challenges are being felt in most affected areas, power outages have been reported, communication lines in some affected areas disrupted, but government has been working to restore power supply and communication network in several areas. Most part of Palu now has electricity, but larger parts of the city still do not have water. Most of the fuel station already operates normally which made access to fuel for the vehicle no longer a main issue. The main airport in Palu which has been closed due to the damage of its tower and runway since the first five days after the event is now open for commercial flights yet very limited and humanitarian assistance and evacuation efforts have been put into priority. Updated information from Ministry of Transportation indicated that harbours in Pantoloan areas can be accessed and partially operational (for loading and unloading). As for now, the government will send their relief and equipment with carry-ship through Makassar, Balikpapan, Bitung and Manado.

Search, rescue and retrieval efforts are underway, with hundreds of villagers and multi-agency teams, including personnel from Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI), National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), BNPB, BPBD, Indonesian National Police (POLRI), Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and local government agencies involved. Assessments as well as delivery of immediate assistance which includes first aid and basic medical services are also being undertaken alongside search, rescue and retrieval efforts. Referring to the damage and the impact from the earthquake, the government of Indonesia has declared emergency status for 14 days since the event struck with potential extension. The vice President of Indonesia, Jusuf Kalla, has stated that the emergency period could probably last for two months, depending on the escalation of impact.

Based on initial information from secondary sources as well as from PMI teams on the ground, immediate needs include evacuation and management of injuries, medical and health services including referral services, water, food and nonfood items and emergency shelter.