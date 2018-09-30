Indonesia – Earthquakes and Tsunami (DG ECHO, BNPB, GDACS, Partners, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Sep 2018
- On 28 September a series of earthquakes hit the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia, with the strongest one of 7.5 Mw magnitude at 10:02 UTC. The 7.5 earthquake’s epicentre was 60km north of the city of Palu (300 000 inhabitants). The earthquake triggered a medium tsunami waves up to 6 meters that hit the northern parts of Sulawesi Island.
- Indonesia's disaster management agency (BNPB) reported that at least 832 people have been killed, with the number expected to rise, due to limited reports from some areas.
- According to CARE, 16 732 persons have been displaced and are held in 23 sites in Palu area, while several districts are still inaccessible due to the extensive damage to infrastructure and landslides. In Palu there is not electricity and drinking water is in short supply.
- Immediate needs are evacuation and management of injuries, medical and health services including referral services, food and non-food items and emergency shelter, while search and rescue operations are ongoing.
- No request for international assistant has been issued so far by the Indonesian authority, pending a declaration of the President of Indonesia of state of emergency.
- DG ECHO has deployed a technical expert to Indonesia and is in permanent contact with UN OCHA and the Red Cross.
- Already on 29 September, Copernicus Emergency Management Service produced the first grading map to assess the damage caused by the earthquake.