Indonesia - Earthquake, update ( GDACS, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 February 2022)
Following the 6.2 M earthquake that hit West Sumatra Province on 25 February, the number of fatalities has increased.
According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), at least 11 people have died (six in Pasaman Regency and five in West Pasaman Regency, West Sumatra Province), four others are missing, and almost 400 individuals sustained injuries (of which 42 seriously injured). In addition, 13,000 people have been displaced, and more than 1,400 houses have been damaged.
Search and rescue efforts conducted by the national and local authorities for the four missing people in Pasaman Regency are ongoing.