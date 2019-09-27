Indonesia - Earthquake update (DG ECHO, GDACS, BNPB, AHA, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 Sep 2019
- The National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 27 September, 23 people died, at least 138 have been injured and 15,000 displaced, following the 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Maluku Province on 25 September (UTC).
- Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing and the authorities are conducting a rapid needs assessment. BNPB estimates urgent needs of 30,000 tarpaulin sheets, 20,000 blankets, 200 family tents, 5,000 mattresses, 20,000 lighting devices, WASH facilities, water and food, medicine and psycho-social support.
- The needs can be met by the Government and national/local actors. The Indonesian Red Cross and some NGOs are on the ground and have started to provide assistance.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected area.